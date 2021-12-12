Juventus have stepped up on their interest in signing Everton and West Ham United target Denis Zakaria, it has been claimed in Italy.

Zakaria is out of contract in the summer and has shown no inclination to sign a new deal with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German club have been keen to offer him a new deal, but it seems increasingly likely that the midfielder will move on in the summer on a free transfer.

Several clubs across Europe have been keeping tabs on him, including Arsenal and Liverpool, while Everton and West Ham recently entered the chase to tempt Zakaria to the Premier League.

Juventus have been keeping watch on Zakaria for several months and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have intensified contacts with his entourage.

With the midfielder free to agree on a pre-contract with clubs from January onwards, Juventus are looking to move fast in anticipation of serious competition.

The Serie A giants are keen to work out an agreement with the player quickly and settle the matter as soon as possible.

He is one of their big targets due to his contract situation and Juventus want to snap him on a free transfer next summer.

But the midfielder has made no decision and will likely listen to more offers in the coming weeks and months before making up his mind.