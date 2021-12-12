Leeds United face having to pay a big price to land Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers, with the Championship club determined to demand top dollar, according to the Sun.

The Whites have struggled with injury issues in recent months and are currently without key striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa’s side have scored just 17 goals in 16 Premier League games so far, an average of 1.06 goals per game, a far cry from last term when they managed 1.63 goals per game.

Leeds are looking at Blackburn attacker Brereton Diaz to help bolster their options in the January window, but the asking price could prove an issue.

Blackburn want £25m in order to let the Chile international move on and the club’s owners are determined to realise the high price.

Brereton Diaz has netted 17 times in the Championship so far this season and is powering Rovers’ push for promotion to the Premier League.

Losing his services would be a blow for Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray.

Blackburn have the best form in the Championship taken over the last nine games, picking up 22 points from a possible 27, with Brereton Diaz a big reason for it.