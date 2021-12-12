Liverpool have suffered a blow in their interest in Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Rodrygo, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, as the Spanish giants have no intention of selling him.

The Reds are claimed to want to bolster their attacking options and have been linked with a £68m swoop for the 20-year-old starlet.

It is suggested that they had an offer of £51m turned down by Real Madrid in the summer, but have not lost hope of taking Rodrygo to Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp an admirer.

However, Liverpool face disappointment as Real Madrid have no intention of selling Rodrygo and are instead preparing to open talks over a new contract for the player in the coming months.

The Reds have not held talks with Real Madrid directly and the Spaniards have also not spoken to any other clubs about parting with the winger.

If Liverpool are planning to approach Real Madrid then they are likely to need to turn to an alternative target as Los Blancos will not sell Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has clocked 14 appearances in La Liga for Real Madrid so far this season, but the majority of his action has been seen from the bench.

His present contract at the Bernabeu is due to run until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen how much Carlo Ancelotti uses him over the coming months ahead of new deal talks.