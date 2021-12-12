Manchester United have not yet made a decision over letting Edinson Cavani leave the club in the January transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United bolstered their attacking options in the summer with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and Cavani has been linked with a potential exit.

Brazilian side Corinthians want Cavani, but a move back to South America for the Uruguay international is not advanced.

Cavani does have interest too from a host of European clubs, but Manchester United have yet to decide their stance over the striker potentially leaving next month.

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is assessing the squad at his disposal and may want to keep hold of Cavani until the summer.

Cavani has played just 274 minutes of football for Manchester United so far this season, finding the back of the net in a Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 34-year-old has managed 18 goals in total since he arrived at Manchester United.

Cavani is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer, making January the only chance Manchester United will have to earn a fee from his departure.