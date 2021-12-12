Lee Chapman believes that Leeds United’s senior players sometimes need to be willing to risk the wrath of Marcelo Bielsa by deviating from his style when necessary in games.

Leeds were undone by a late goal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to slip to a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at the start of a tough period of games which will also see the Whites face Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool over their next three matches.

Chapman thinks that when it was 2-2 at Chelsea, Leeds should have been more pragmatic in their style of play and effectively cleared their lines.

The former striker believes that Leeds’ senior players should step up and do what is required, even if it means ditching Bielsa’s approach.

However, he feels that Bielsa is such a dominant managerial figure than players may be reluctant to cross him.

“I think so [that players need to take responsibility at times], but he seems to be quite a dominant manager, Bielsa”, Chapman said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think you may be scared if you go against him you might end up being out of the team, on the bench, or even worse.

“So I think that’s a problem, but the experienced players in the team need to take it upon themselves to, five minutes in the game, 2-2, just hoof it, get it out of the way and don’t try and play your way out of that.”

Leeds will start as underdogs in their next three games, but face Aston Villa at home on 28th December, followed by another home game to welcome in the new year, when Burnley visit.