Fixture: Burnley vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on strugglers Burnley at Turf Moor this afternoon in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ men now have Manchester United and Arsenal breathing down their neck for fourth place, with the Red Devils behind on goal difference and Arsenal a point back.

Hosts Burnley have won just once all season in the league and are third bottom, inside the drop zone.

West Ham have beaten Burnley on both their last two meetings, including a 2-1 win at Turf Moor in May.

Boss David Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Vladimir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku are full-backs. Central defence sees Craig Dawson and Issa Diop pair up.

In midfield, West Ham look towards Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to dominate, while Manuel Lanzini, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can turn to his bench if needed, where his options include Mark Noble and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Burnley

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Alese, Baptiste, Ashby, Kral, Noble, Fornals, Vlasic, Yarmolenko