Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Hearts in an away Scottish Premiership clash this afternoon.

The Gers boast a four-point lead over rivals Celtic at the top of the league table, with new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst having hit the ground running since taking charge at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst leads his men into a meeting with Hearts, who are third, at Tynecastle this afternoon looking to continue the momentum.

A tough task could await, with Rangers not having won on any of their last three visits to Tynecastle, drawing two and losing one.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Calvin Bassey in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst picks Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield and Glen Kamara, while Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers boss wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Ianis Hagi and Steven Davis.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Sakala, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Patterson, Lundstram, Davis, Bacuna, Wright, Hagi