Leeds United legend Lee Chapman believes that Marcelo Bielsa should start Joe Gelhardt when the Whites face Manchester City on Tuesday night.

The Yorkshire giants pushed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, but were undone by a late penalty and slipped to a 3-2 defeat.

They now face a trip to lock horns with champions Manchester City in the Premier League and will again have to do without key striker Patrick Bamford, as Bielsa’s squad continues to be tested.

Gelhardt came off the bench at Chelsea and scored, and Chapman believes he should be started at the Etihad despite his tender years as there are few other options.

“If they had a full squad and everyone was fit then no, you wouldn’t expect to start, especially if people like Bamford were ready to be picked”, Chapman said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Chelsea game.

“But I think the way they are at the moment and how desperate they are for players, I think I would play him because they haven’t got anyone else.

“They haven’t got anyone else on the bench and I don’t think anyone will be back for the next game who would make a difference.

“I would play him. He’s got the quality, you’ve seen that.”

Leeds are likely to need to be clinical when chances come their way at the Etihad as Manchester City have conceded just three times at the ground in the league this season.