West Ham United are keen to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, but face having to do a permanent deal rather than a loan to secure his signature in January, according to the Sun.

Hammers boss David Moyes needs to sign a centre-back next month following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, which have rocked his side’s top four bid.

He is keen on Burnley defender James Tarkowski, but the Clarets star and other targets are deemed too expensive or are out of reach next month.

Liverpool’s Phillips is viewed as an alternative, but West Ham will not be able to sign the defender on loan.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will not entertain sanctioning a loan move for Phillips and are only prepared to let him leave Anfield on a permanent basis.

It is claimed that West Ham would need to splash out in the region of £10m to sign the 24-year-old.

Klopp started Phillips for Liverpool in their meeting with AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek, putting the defender in the shop window.

All eyes will be on whether offers for Phillips are made in January and he is expected to be fit in the new year after damaging a cheekbone.