Former Premier League midfielder Nigel de Jong has reacted with disbelief at the idea Newcastle United could sign Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.

Tielemans scored twice for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Foxes crushed struggling Newcastle 4-0 in the Premier League.

Newcastle, who have won only once all season, face a mountain to climb to survive and are hoping that flexing their financial muscles in the January transfer window can power a push up the table.

It has been suggested they are in the market for someone like Tielemans, but De Jong thinks that thought is a bit of a joke.

Discussing a Magpies fan having floated Tielemans moving to Newcastle in January, De Jong said on beIN SPORTS: “At the stage of where they are in right now, you can’t be serious?”

Newcastle are expected to have substantial funds at their disposal in January, but tempting top stars into a relegation fight may be a tough sell.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of players, including Jesse Lingard and Dusan Vlahovic.

Boss Eddie Howe has four games to navigate before the January transfer window opens, with Premier League clashes against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.