Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos has revealed that the reason he joined Stuttgart was that he felt they were the ideal club to develop him further as a player.

The Greek initially joined Stuttgart in the summer of 2020 on loan and decided to agree to another temporary stint, which could become permanent, in the summer.

Mavropanos has been a fixture in the starting eleven for the Bundesliga outfit this season and scored his fourth goal in 13 appearances in his team’s 2-0 win against Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Stuttgart managed to secure an option to make Mavropanos’ move permanent for €3m in his new loan contract at the club and it has emerged that sporting director Sven Mislintat is now planning to trigger the purchase clause.

Mavropanos has revealed that he picked Stuttgart as his destination of choice when looking to leave Arsenal because he felt it was the ideal club to develop him as a player.

The 24-year-old also added that Mislintat played a key role in bringing him to Stuttgart, a club with a rich history.

“Of course [Mislintat] also played a role in my decision [to join Stuttgart]”, Mavropanos told German magazine Kicker.

“Stuttgart are a club with tradition, the ideal club for me to develop further.”

Mavropanos has been on the books at Arsenal since the summer of 2018, and has had several spells away on loan but is likely to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis before next season.