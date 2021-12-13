Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos looks set to end his spell at the Emirates Stadium and secure a permanent move to Stuttgart soon.

Mavropanos is on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from Arsenal and the stint is his second successive loan spell at the German club.

The 24-year-old defender has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and it appears that his time at Arsenal will end at some point soon.

Stuttgart secured a purchase option of around €3m when they agreed the fresh loan with Arsenal and, according to German magazine Kicker, they will trigger it.

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat is planning to activate the purchase clause and keep Mavropanos.

Arsenal signed Mavropanos in 2018 from Greek minnows Giannina and he was sent on loan to Nurnberg in 2020.

His performances while out on loan have put him on the radar of the Greece team and he now has seven senior caps to his name since making his debut earlier this year.

It remains to be seen when Stuttgart, who sit in 15th in the Bundesliga, will officially trigger the purchase option.