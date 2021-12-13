Danny Murphy has expressed his strong belief that Rafael Benitez losing his job at Everton is inevitable as he does not have enough quality in his squad to get their season back on track.

The Toffees were able to break a eight-game winless streak in the Premier League with an inspired performance against Arsenal at home last Monday, which was a huge relief for the manager, the players and the club’s hierarchy, who are all under fire from the fans.

However, Benitez and his players’ hopes of building on their 2-1 win against the Gunners with another strong performance ended in vain as they fell to a 3-1 loss away at Crystal Palace on Sunday, keeping them 14th in the league standings.

Amidst mounting pressure on Benitez to get results, club supremo Farhad Moshiri has made it clear that the Spaniard will have his full support to get their season back on track, but former top flight star Murphy believes the Spaniard’s days on the blue side of Merseyside are numbered.

Murphy stressed that Benitez does not have enough quality in his squad to turn things around at Everton, and warned his dismissal is a disaster waiting to happen.

“I think it is doomed, that situation”, Murphy told talkSPORT while discussing Benitez’s situation at Everton.

“He does not have the squad to pull it around.

“He cannot take Everton to a level that he needs to for the Evertonians to be happy with that squad.

“When he first went in there, I actually thought from a footballing perspective, his history, what he has done before, it looked like a decent appointment.

“Then I have forgotten not living in the area, not thinking about the Liverpool connection, the things he said about Everton, it was always destined to end in turmoil.

“I have listened to the Evertonians last week, the week before, phoning in, speaking to us, there is no way he is pulling that back around.

“It is just a disaster waiting to happen.”

Everton are gearing up for a tough challenge on Thursday in the shape of Benitez’s former team Chelsea, who are currently third in the league standings.