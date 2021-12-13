Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to spend the level of money mooted as being required to sign Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi.

Adeyemi has shone at Red Bull Salzburg and is tipped to move on from the Austrian club either in the forthcoming January transfer window or in the summer.

He has interest from a host of clubs, including Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but Dortmund have been considered to be the favourites in the race for the 19-year-old.

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Dortmund are unwilling to pay the rumoured €40m asking price for the attacker.

It is claimed though that, if Adeyemi decides he wants to join Dortmund, then a compromise could likely be found.

Adeyemi has scored 14 goals in just 17 games in the Austrian Bundesliga this season and also struck three times in his side’s Champions League group stage campaign.

It has been speculated that Dortmund could see Adeyemi as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

They face competition for his signature however and other clubs may be willing to get closer to Red Bull Salzburg’s asking price.