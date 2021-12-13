Former Serie A star Massimo Brambati has claimed that no English clubs are currently holding talks to sign Dusan Vlahovic, despite the Fiorentina hitman being linked with sides including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Vlahovic is out of contract at Fiorentina in the summer of 2023 and his refusal to pen a contract extension with the Serie A side has raised the prospect of a move either in January or next summer.

Juventus are keen to keep him in Italy, but face the prospect of having to fight wealthy Premier League sides for his signature with Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal all keen.

However, in a boost for Juventus’ hopes, former Serie A man Brambati has revealed that no English sides are currently making moves to land Vlahovic.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato’s TMW Radio: “In my opinion, no [Vlahovic will not move in January], but in my opinion in January or June, Juve must make the effort to become competitive.

“I know for a fact that Vlahovic is interested in the Bianconeri, but the problem is the economic aspect.

“The negotiation with Fiorentina would not be easy, and then there are other big names after him.

“To date, there are no English teams in talks for Vlahovic.

“And this is already good news for Juventus.”

With the January transfer window now rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on whether Premier League sides do start talks in a bid to take the prolific striker to England in the new year.