Former Everton director of football Marcel Brands could return to the game quickly as he is in the picture at Feyenoord.

Brands recently paid the price for what has been seen by many as a spell of poor recruitment during his time at Goodison Park and parted ways with Everton.

The Dutchman is an experienced operator in the transfer market and could be set for a quick return to the game however, as he dusts himself off from his Everton period.

According to Feyenoord Transfermarkt, Brands is on Feyenoord’s radar as their next technical director.

Frank Arnesen currently holds the role at De Kuip, but he has yet to extend his contract at the club and could depart at the end of the season.

And if Arneson does go, Brands is the leading contender to take his role at Feyenoord.

Brands’ stock is still high within Dutch football and a move to Feyenoord could be one that appeals to the former Everton director of football.

Feyenoord currently sit in third spot in the Eredivisie standings, level on points with second placed Ajax and just a point off league leaders PSV Eindhoven.