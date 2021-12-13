Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has given his opinion of teenage midfielder Lewis Bate and indicated he is pleased with the starlet’s progress.

Bate arrived at Leeds from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, with the young midfielder seeing a better path into the first team at Elland Road.

He was not in the matchday squad when Leeds took on Chelsea on Saturday, but still headed down to Stamford Bridge to visit his former stomping ground and take in the game.

Bielsa is pleased with 19-year-old Bate and dubbed him “hardworking and serious” when asked.

Questioned on what Bate needs to do to make the first team squad, Bielsa told a press conference: “What he is doing is sufficient. Very hardworking and serious.

“He’s competing with players of his age and those already in the first team.”

With injury issues striking the first team and matches coming thick and fast over the Christmas period, Bate will be looking to earn an opportunity in the side soon.

The youngster has watched on as a number of his Under-23s team-mates have been handed first team playing time by Bielsa this season.