Liverpool believe that West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen has yet to fulfil his potential, as they continue to hold an interest in signing him, according to Eurosport.

The Reds were interested in Bowen over the course of the summer transfer window, but opted not to make a move to sign him; Jurgen Klopp admitted as recently as November that he is an admirer of the attacker.

Liverpool’s interest in Bowen remains and it has emerged they believe the player has yet to fulfil his potential, with more scope for growth in his game.

The Reds feel he can be shaped and moulded to become one of the best forward players in the Premier League.

West Ham are aware of Liverpool’s interest and are keen to make sure they show the ambition required to convince him his future lies at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ men are again fighting for a top four spot in the Premier League and are expected to invest in the January transfer market.

Injuries to Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna has placed pressure on Moyes’ defensive options and he is tipped to sign at least one centre-back.

The Hammers beat Liverpool 3-1 at the London Stadium in early November and are due to travel to Anfield in March.