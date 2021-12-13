Liverpool striker Divock Origi has put himself on AC Milan’s radar following an impressive performance at the San Siro.

Jurgen Klopp started the Belgium international in Liverpool’s Champions League clash away at AC Milan earlier this month and he scored the Reds’ winner in a 2-1 victory.

His efforts in Italy have now put him on AC Milan’s radar as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Italians were impressed with his showing.

The Rossoneri want to bring in a new striker to build their attack around and Origi could be an option.

The striker would also likely be affordable for AC Milan, especially as he may want to move on from Liverpool with only a fringe role under Klopp.

AC Milan currently sit second in Serie A, one point behind city rivals Inter, who Liverpool have drawn in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Origi has clocked just ten appearances for Liverpool so far this season, but has found the back of the net five times.

He also recently scored Liverpool’s winner in a 1-0 victory away at Wolves to underline he remains a valuable option for the Reds off the bench.