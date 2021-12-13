Liverpool are set to miss out on highly rated Red Bull Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi, who is tipped to move to Borussia Dortmund next summer.

A host of clubs are keen on Adeyemi, having noted his exploits in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, including Barcelona and Liverpool.

He is expected to leave Red Bull Salzburg either in January or the summer and Borussia Dortmund have been considered to be the front-runners, though they are reluctant to pay the mooted asking price of around €40m.

According to Catalan daily Sport though, despite any asking price issues, Adeyemi is set to snub interest from elsewhere and make the move to Dortmund next summer.

His entourage told the Catalan newspaper: “Two days ago, we said a definitive ‘no’ to Barca’s proposal for Adeyemi. Barca is no longer an option for Karim.

“The best thing for him is a German club.”

It is also claimed that Adeyemi’s entourage rejected an approach from Inter on Monday and barring any unexpected twists, the attacker will join Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if there will be any further twists in the saga, with Liverpool claimed to be keen on Adeyemi, or whether the player has his heart set on moving to the Ruhr.