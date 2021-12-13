Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Pascal Struijk is unavailable for selection because he has picked up an unusual injury that is affecting bones on one of his feet, which will keep him sidelined until the pain subsides.

Leeds are dealing with injuries to a clutch of key players at the moment with the likes of Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo all spending time on the sidelines.

Centre-back Struijk, who picked up an injury during training, was also unable to make the trip to Chelsea at the weekend in which Leeds fell to a 3-2 loss.

And Bielsa has revealed that the Injury Struijk picked up is an unusual one in which bones in one of his feet collided with each other during training.

Bielsa explained that the Dutchman will only be available once the pain in his foot subsides and added Rodrigo is also having a similar issue on his heel.

Asked whether Struijk is available for the Manchester City clash, Bielsa told a press conference: “He is not going to be available.

“The injury Pascal has is not very common.

“An explosive movement made two bones in his feet collide

“It doesn’t generate an injury or muscular but it had an effect as a knock on his bone, which generates pain.

“Unless the pain disappears it will stop him playing.

“In my career I have never seen an injury like that.

“It is the same as Rodrigo’s heel problem, which only disappears when the pain disappears.

“I also haven’t seen that.

“The specialists who treat it say there are very few cases.”

Leeds are set to take on league leaders Manchester City on Tuesday and they will be hoping to get a positive result after losing a close game against the Blues in their latest outing.