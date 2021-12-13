Newcastle United badly want to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Magpies are banking on an injection of talent in the January transfer window turning their season around and helping them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The club are already looking at a host of potential targets and have been linked with an interest in England international Trippier.

And the Magpies badly want to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur man from Atletico Madrid.

He is expected to be available in the January transfer window for the right price and all eyes will be on whether Newcastle do make a bid which is acceptable to the Spaniards.

Trippier was linked with a return to England with Manchester United over the summer, but no switch materialised.

The defender has clocked 15 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this term and played in both his side’s Champions League group stage meetings with Liverpool.

Trippier has another 18 months left on his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.