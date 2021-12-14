Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that the Gers are prepared to go into the upcoming winter transfer window and revealed he discusses the club’s transfer plans on a daily basis with sporting director Ross Wilson.

Van Bronckhorst took over at Rangers last month following the departure of Steven Gerrard, and is now working hard to get his new charges conform to his style of football.

The Dutchman will have an opportunity to bring in players that he sees suiting his style when the transfer window swings open next month, and is working in tandem with club sporting director Wilson behind the scenes to plan their approach.

Van Bronckhorst has insisted that he speaks with Wilson daily to ensure that the club are well prepared to take a dip in the transfer talent pool in January.

“I speak to Ross daily, so we are always prepared for the transfer window”, Van Bronckhorst told a press conference, while discussing Rangers’ transfer plans in the upcoming window.

Van Bronckhorst stressed the need for him to assess the strengths and weaknesses of his charges at close quarters and added he is happy with all the players he has at his disposal.

“It is important for me to be on the pitch at training and see the quality of the players.

“Scott [Arfield] is a player who can be really strong within our system.

“In the last games he has played really well, I’m happy with all the players both offensively and defensively.”

The Gers currently have a four-point cushion at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and it remains to be seen whether they will bolster their squad in the upcoming window to further boost their chances of clinching consecutive top flight titles.