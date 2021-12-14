Barcelona have opened talks with the agent of Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui, who is also a target for Leeds United, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 24-year-old right-back is out of contract at Ajax at the end of the season and his situation has alerted a host of clubs to the prospect of signing him.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are keen, while Brighton, Manchester City and Arsenal have also been credited with interest in the defender.

However, Barcelona are now starting to make moves for Marzaoui and have contacted the player’s agent Mino Raiola to open talks.

The Catalan giants are restricted in their ability to spend large sums in transfer fees and landing the defender from Ajax on a free transfer is appealing.

Barcelona have decided that Sergino Dest can be sold and want to bring in Marzaoui.

Dest only arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2020, with the club signing him from Ajax for an initial €21m, but they are now prepared to sell him.

Marzaoui is a senior Morocco international and progressed through the youth set-up at Ajax.