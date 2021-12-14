Everton will be without Richarlison for a number of weeks after his tore a muscle in his calf, the club have confirmed.

Rafael Benitez came in for criticism for taking Richarlison off during the course of Everton’s defeat at Crystal Palace at the weekend and now the Spaniard will have to do without the Brazil international.

Richarlison has torn a muscle in his calf and Everton will be without him for a number of weeks, in what is a bitter blow over the Christmas period.

Andros Townsend meanwhile has suffered a small fracture in his foot and will need to see a specialist.

In another blow for Everton, Seamus Coleman has suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage, meaning he must be assessed over the coming days.

Benitez is battling to turn around Everton’s season and win over the fans following an alarming slump in form.

The Spaniard has been dogged by injuries to first team players during his time in charge at Goodison Park and his luck looks in danger of continuing not to turn.

Benitez is expected to be active in the January transfer window as he aims to bolster his options and add more depth to his thin squad.