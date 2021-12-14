Burnley are in talks with Newcastle United target Ben Mee over extending his contract at Turf Moor, according to the Daily Telegraph, as they look to keep hold of him.

The Burnley captain is in the final year of his contract at Turf Moor and the club have an option to extend his stay by one more season.

His future at the club has come under the scanner due to suggestions that Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on the defender.

Eddie Howe wants defensive reinforcements in January and Mee is believed to be on his shortlist of targets.

But Burnley want to keep him at the club and have opened talks over a new deal with their club captain.

The Clarets have some sort of control over the situation as they have the option of extending his current deal by another year.

However, Burnley want to agree on a new long-term contract with Mee and secure his future at the club.

Mee will complete a decade at Burnley if he continues at the club until the end of the current season.

Sean Dyche wants to hold on to him and see Mee continue to lead the side for the foreseeable future.