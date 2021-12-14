Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that there are not many games in European competitions that can be dismissed as easy fixtures and is expecting a tough challenge from Bodo/Glimt in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

The Hoops narrowly missed out on making into the knockout stages of the Europa League as they could only manage a third place in their group.

Celtic are now set to continue their continental campaign in the Europa Conference League and have drawn Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt as their first opponents in the new competition.

Bodo/Glimt, who remained undefeated in the group stages of the Europa Conference League, were lauded for their 6-1 thrashing of Serie A giants Roma and Celtic boss Postecoglou is expecting a good challenge from them.

Postecoglou insisted that when it comes to European competitions, there are not a lot of games that could be written off as easy fixtures and stressed he is looking for his team to further improve with more experience in Europe.

“They [Bodo/Glimt] are champions of their league in the last couple of years and yes, they are undefeated in their group”, Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

“European competitions, as I said, I think there are very few teams these days that you can dismiss as somehow more easy fixtures.

“Every one of them has it challenges and as I said, it would be a good challenge for us, absolutely.

“Yes, we have enjoyed our European competitions so far.

“We have not succeeded the way we have wanted to.

“But our football has improved through it against some very good teams and we want to continue that.”

The Bhoys will host Bodo/Glimt at Celtic Park on 17th February in the first leg, while the reverse fixture is pencilled in for 24th February at the Aspmyra Stadion.