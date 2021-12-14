Tottenham Hotspur are the team closest to snapping up Lorenzo Insigne, it has been claimed in Italy, with Spurs boss Antonio Conte keen to add the Napoli star to his squad as early as January.

Insigne’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is under the scanner with his current deal set to expire next summer.

The Serie A giants are keen to extend Insigne’s stint but the player is yet to commit to a new deal and it is increasingly likely that he will leave the city that has been his home for more than a decade soon.

Insigne’s situation at Napoli has seen him put several clubs on alert and it is claimed that he has had contact with Inter and Juventus, while Premier League sides Newcastle United and Tottenham are also credited with interest.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabio Santini, who relayed the information on Il Processo’s 7 Gold programme, the north London giants are the team closest to securing Insigne’s services.

It is claimed that Spurs boss Conte is crazy about the 30-year-old and wants him at his disposal as soon as next month.

Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis is not against the idea of letting Insigne join Tottenham, as it would mean the Italy international will not be lining up against Gli Azzurri in one of their Serie A rivals’ colours.

Insigne is happy that Conte’s Spurs are showing interest in acquiring his services but is yet to take a decision on his future.

It remains to be seen where Insigne will end up playing next, if he leaves Napoli in the upcoming windows.