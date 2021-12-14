Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is set to stay at Crystal Palace for the rest of the season due to a clause in the agreement between the two clubs, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been in great form since joining Palace on loan from Chelsea last summer and has been a pivotal player in Patrick Vieira’s side.

He has scored six goals in the Premier League this season and has been a big part of the positive results Crystal Palace have recorded in the first half of the campaign.

With Chelsea struggling in the middle of the park due to injuries to key players, there has been talk that the club are considering recalling Gallagher on loan from Palace next month.

But it has been claimed that is not going to happen due to the agreement between Crystal Palace and Chelsea that has a clause in it.

Chelsea’s recall option would have been applicable had Gallagher played less than 50 per cent of Palace’s fixtures.

He has started 15 of Crystal Palace’s 16 league games and that will keep him at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season.

Gallagher wants to break into the Chelsea first-team as a long-term goal, but he will only return to the west London club in the summer, unless the Blues and Crystal Palace reach a mutual understanding next month.