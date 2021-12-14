Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has applied for the vacant managerial role at League One giants Ipswich Town, according to TWTD.co.uk.

After only manging a ninth-place finish in League One last term, the Tractor Boys conducted a huge squad overhaul in the summer ahead of former boss Paul Cook’s first full season at the club.

However, Ipswich struggled to get consistent results under Cook this season in the league and he was shown the exit door earlier this month.

Ipswich’s hierarchy have handed John McGreal the temporary reins of the reins of the club as they continue their search for a new manager.

And former Bristol City, Aberdeen and St Johnstone boss McInnes has applied for the Portman Road hot seat along with a clutch of other candidates.

Ipswich chief Mark Ashton worked with McInnes during their spell at Bristol City, although he is not tipped to be a leading candidate to succeed Cook.

Ipswich are currently 12th in the league table and former Millwall and Cardiff boss Neil Harris is among the names under serious consideration to take over at the club.

It remains to be seen who the Ipswich owners will bring in next having parted ways with Cook, just nine months into his stint.