Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had no choice but to accept his and the club’s decision to strip him of the captaincy.

Arsenal confirmed earlier today that the forward is no longer the club captain and will not be part of the squad to face West Ham on Wednesday night.

The Gabon international breached disciplinary norms last week and was kept out of the squad in Arsenal’s 3-0 home win over Southampton last weekend.

The relationship between Arteta and the forward has been deteriorating but the Arsenal boss confirmed that he had a personal conversation with the player over the issue before the decision was taken.

He indicated that the club and he had little choice but to take the hard step given what happened last week.

And conceded that Aubameyang could do little but accept the decision and move on at Arsenal.

He said in a press conference: “I don’t have much more to say. It’s a really clear statement from the club.

“It’s a decision we have made following the last incident with the player. This is where we stand.

“We did it, both the club having a personal conversation and myself face to face with the player.”

Asked how the forward took the decision, the Arsenal boss said: “He had to accept the decision.”

Aubameyang remains the best-paid player in the Arsenal squad and has a contract until the end of next season.