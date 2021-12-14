Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher has stressed that he does not see Frank Lampard becoming manager at Portman Road as he feels it would be too much of a risk for him.

The League One club are in the market for a new manager after they sacked Paul Cook earlier this month after a poor first half of the season.

Ipswich are lying 12th in the league table, some way away from the playoff spots and the club are keen to sort out the appointment of a new manager soon.

Lampard is being talked about as being a contender and the former midfielder is keen to get back to management following his spell as Chelsea boss.

But Butcher insisted that he does not see the former Chelsea manager considering becoming the Ipswich boss as it would be too much of a risk for his career to manager in League One.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “Frank Lampard won’t take the job, or even think about taking the job.

“It’s too much of a risk dropping down to League One. If he doesn’t do well at Ipswich, he won’t get another job.”

The Ipswich legend wants the new manager to come in and bring the squad together in order to take the club forward.

“I want someone to come in as Ipswich manager that’ll knit the squad together and gel it.

“They’ll need to make sure that Ipswich are moving forward together.”

Ipswich currently have John McGreal at the helm in a caretaker role.