Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos has revealed that the arrival of Sokratis at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018 was a huge help for him as he was initially struggling to settle in at the north London giants.

Mavropanos joined Arsenal in January 2018 from Greek minnows Giannina, his first stint away from his homeland.

Just six months later after signing Mavropanos, the Gunners decided to bring in another centre-back from Greece in the shape of Sokratis, who left Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for the north London outfit.

And Mavropanos has revealed that the arrival of Sokratis was worth its weight in gold to him as he helped him a lot to settle in at Arsenal, a big club in a huge city like London.

Mavropanos added that Sokartis helped him a lot off and on the pitch, and was a mentor to him, helping him to read the game better as a defender.

Asked about his move to Arsenal, Mavropanos told Spox and Goal: “It was an adventure for me.

“It was my first time away from my homeland, Greece, and then straight away to such a big club in a cosmopolitan city like London.

“That was a huge difference.

“Suddenly you are sitting in the cabin next to stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whom you only knew from television before.

“When Sokratis came to Arsenal for the new season, it was worth [its weight in] gold to me.

“He was a mentor for me and helped me a lot, off the pitch, but also when it came to reading the game from defence, for example.”

Mavropanos is currently plying his trade at Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan while Sokratis returned to Greece in January and is playing for Olympiacos.