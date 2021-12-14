Former Leeds United midfielder Andrew Hughes has joked he will take Marcelo Bielsa some Fat Rascals from Betty’s in order to pick him up following the Whites’ 7-0 mauling at Manchester City.

Bielsa saw his Leeds team taken apart by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and the hit to the Whites’ goal difference has pushed them down to 16th in the table, below Southampton.

Hughes knows that the job of a manager is to lift his players, but believes Bielsa will also need lifting following the result and is not sure who will do it.

He questioned whether Victor Orta or Andrea Radrizzani will speak to Bielsa, though he doubts skipper Liam Cooper will be the man to try to lift the Argentine.

Hughes said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “Who makes the clown laugh. Does Victor Orta go in, does Andrea go in and say ‘don’t worry, it’s OK, we’ll keep going’.

“Maybe Coops goes in, the captain, but I can’t see that happening here.

“But he’s [Bielsa] taken full responsibility here tonight and he’s taken the pressure off everyone.”

The former Leeds midfielder joked that he will visit Bielsa with some Fat Rascals, a fruity scone, from the famous Betty’s tea shop, something he has done before and something the Whites boss loved.

“I tell you what I’ll do, I’ll go straight to Betty’s and take him up some Fat Rascals, that’s what I’ll do”, Hughes said.

“He loved it the last time I took them. He loves a cake.”

Bielsa will need to pick his team up quickly as they are due to play host to Arsenal at Elland Road this weekend.