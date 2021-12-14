Former Leeds United star Andrew Hughes has warned about the impact that a 7-0 defeat at Manchester City has had on the Whites’ goal difference.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites were taken apart at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night in the Premier League and were on the end of a 7-0 thrashing.

Leeds have never lost by such a heavy scoreline in the Premier League era and the goal difference change, dropping to minus 15, means they go below Southampton in the league standings and into 16th.

The Whites could be battling relegation towards the end of the season and Hughes warned that goal difference is important in the fight to survive and is worth up to three points.

“It’s a massive thing is goal difference”, Hughes said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.

“I learned that at Huddersfield. It’s like two, three points at the end of the season.

“It matters hugely, it really does.”

Leeds will now need to look to quickly bounce back from their mauling at Manchester City and next up on the agenda is a visit from Arsenal to Elland Road.

The Whites have now conceded 12 goals in their last three league games, losing two.