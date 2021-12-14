Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have named their side and substitutes to play host to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form in the Premier League and have not lost in the league since 30th October, when Crystal Palace ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

They top the table with 38 points from 16 games, but did lose at home against Leeds last season in a shock result.

Guardiola is without full-back Joao Cancelo, who is banned for one game after picking up five bookings, while Ferran Torres continues on the sidelines.

Ederson is in goal for the Citizens, while Guardiola selects Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Further up the pitch Manchester City have Rodrigo and Kevin De Bruyne, while Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden all start. Jack Grealish also plays.

It is unclear if Guardiola intends to play three at the back, with Dias, Stones and Laporte, and employ Zinchenko in a wing-back role, or field a traditional back four.

Guardiola has options on the bench to call for if he wants to shake things up, including Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City Team vs Leeds United

Ederson, Dias (c), Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand