Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams has insisted that he is not thinking too far ahead and is just focusing on keeping Norwich City in the Premier League this season.

Williams left Manchester United to join Norwich City on a season-long loan last summer and recently established himself in the Canaries starting eleven.

He is enjoying life under new Norwich manager Dean Smith and is pleased that the Canaries boss is prepared to give him the chance to play his own game.

The defender is loving the fact that Smith wants his energy in the team and is happy to play around quality players in the Norwich squad.

He stressed that for the moment he is not thinking about what will happen next summer but insisted that he is just focused on keeping Norwich in the Premier League this season.

Asked what will happen in the summer, Williams told The Athletic: “The gaffer just wants me to be me.

“He has already seen these last few weeks what I’m about, how I am on the training pitches, the energy I’ve got, he wants me to put it into the team.

“I think we have a great group with quality. I never think forward, I think in the moment.

“I need to do my job here and keep Norwich in the Premier League.”

Williams has a contract until 2024 at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United believe he has a future at the club next summer.