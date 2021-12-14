Newcastle United are not expecting any issues in agreeing on personal terms with Kieran Trippier if they can sort out a fee with Atletico Madrid, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are very much mired in a relegation fight at the moment and Eddie Howe is looking at the winter window to improve the quality of his squad.

The Newcastle manager wants to bring in central defenders and a midfielder, but he is also keen on adding a full-back to his squad in January.

And it has been claimed that Trippier is Newcastle’s top target for the January transfer window.

The Atletico Madrid full-back has been keen on returning to England and had Manchester United chasing him earlier this year.

Newcastle have their eyes on him ahead of next month’s window and are pushing to sign him this winter.

The club are expecting straightforward negotiations over personal terms with the player if they can agree on a fee with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants held out to keep the defender at the club last summer when Manchester United wanted him.

It remains to be seen whether they will be prepared to lose Trippier in the middle of the season this time around.