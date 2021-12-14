Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he cannot offer any justification for his side being demolished by Manchester City 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Leeds shocked Manchester City last season to run out 2-1 winners at the Etihad, but they were on the rack early on during the game this evening.

After 13 minutes Manchester City were 2-0 up, thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, while Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 before half time.

The hosts came out in the second half determined to score more goals and ran riot, with Riyad Mahrez, De Bruyne again, John Stones and Nathan Ake finding the back of the net as it finished 7-0.

The loss is Leeds’ largest of the Premier League era and Bielsa was left picking up the pieces at full-time.

Bielsa insists he cannot offer any justification for the defeat and is clear that the way Leeds prepared was in order to avoid everything which unfolded on the night.

“There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can’t find anything that can be valued”, he said on BT Sport post match.

“When there’s nothing that’s well done, it’s not individualities that fail, but the conduction and organisation.

“There’s no justification I can offer. The game was exactly how we thought it would be. We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened.”

The Whites boss explained he takes responsibility for the result and cannot remember Leeds performing so poorly.

“I insist everything that happened was what we wanted to avoid.

“As there’s nothing to take from it, it’s inevitable I have to take responsibility for a defeat of this type.

“We’ve never had a performance like the one today”, Bielsa added.

Leeds will now try to pick themselves up when they face Arsenal at the weekend.