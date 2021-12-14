Angers supremo Said Chabane has ruled out letting striker Mohamed-Ali Cho, who has been linked with Chelsea, leave the club in the January transfer window, and explained why his side’s asking price is fair.

The impressive 17-year-old, who was on the books at Everton until 2020, is causing a stir in French football, having broken through into the Angers first team in the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite his tender years, Cho has featured in 18 Ligue 1 games for Angers this season, finding the back of the net against Rennes and Metz.

His exploits have attracted the eyes of several clubs, including Chelsea, but Angers’ president is clear that Cho will not go next month.

He told French daily Ouest-France when asked about a winter move: “No! Even if we were to do a deal this winter, our goal is to keep him until the end of the season.

“This is one of our conditions.”

Chabane is equally clear about just how highly he rates Cho and the asking price that Angers have slapped on his head, which he thinks is fair and takes into account not only his current level, but his potential.

“Between €40m and €50m. Oh yes! He is the only [player born in] 2004 in the league who is a starter and is a youth international.

“What we are asking for is not just the current value, it is the long term potential.

“That does not mean we will be offered so much. Perhaps less.

“Can he leave for less? I don’t know, but it would still be a lot of money.”

Cho will turn 19 years old in January and has now made a total of 39 appearances in Ligue 1 throughout the course of his career.

He has already been capped by France Under-21s.