Leeds United’s heavy 7-0 loss at Manchester City was largely driven by difference in the quality of players between the two teams, former Whites midfielder Andrew Hughes believes.

The Whites were underdogs in the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening, but few expected the demolition which would unfold as the visitors were handed their heaviest ever defeat of the Premier League era.

Manchester City were 3-0 up by half time, but did not ease up in the second half as they scored a further four times and could even have found the back of the net more often.

Former Leeds midfielder Hughes thinks that the difference in quality of player ultimately told and the Whites are paying the price for their injury issues.

He stressed that in the second half, Leeds fielded Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich in midfield, to take on the might of Manchester City.

“Look at the quality of player”, Hughes said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Halfway through the second half, our midfield was Klich and Forshaw.

“Look, they deserve to be in there because they’ve earned the right to be in there, but Klich and Forshaw.

“Forshaw’s been out for nearly two years. Klich has arguably been in the last two years one of the best players, then he lost a little bit of form and has been out of the team.

“We’ve got Luke Ayling playing centre half, usually a right-back, we’ve got no number 9 up front.

“We’re relying on a team that is not Leeds’ full strength.”

Bielsa brought young Joe Gelhardt off the bench at half time and all eyes will be on whether he trusts the striker this weekend when Arsenal visit and hands him a start, with many Leeds fans feeling a focal point up front is missing.