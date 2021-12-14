Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is one of the names that was discussed when super agent Mino Raiola met Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract and he is now expected to move on from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

The Frenchman has a new contract on his table from Manchester United, but it has been claimed that the club would have to offer him better terms before he agrees to stay on at Old Trafford.

Raiola is currently scouring around Europe to find a potential new club for Pogba ahead of next summer.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, his name was in the mix when the Italian super agent met Barcelona president Laporta in Turin on Monday.

The Barcelona supremo had a meeting with Raiola where the possibility of several of his clients moving to the Nou Camp next summer was discussed.

Erling Haaland was the biggest name that was discussed but it has been claimed that Pogba’s name also cropped up.

Barcelona have long been interested in Pogba but there are question marks over whether they can afford his wage demands.

It remains to be seen whether the initial talks develop into something concrete as Pogba gets closer to the end of his contract next summer.