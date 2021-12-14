Serie A outfit Hellas Verona are interested in signing former Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski ahead of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old left-back left Leeds in the summer to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli on a free transfer after his contract at Elland Road expired.

Alioski was a big favourite with the Leeds fans and has made 12 appearances in the Saudi top flight, but it has been claimed that he could have a chance to return to European football in January.

According to Verona-based Italian daily L’Arena, Hellas Verona are considering making a move for Alioski ahead of the winter transfer window.

They are eleventh in Serie A at the moment and are just five points behind the European spots in the league.

The club are looking to bring in reinforcements in January and they want to bring in a left-side played next month.

Alioski has emerged as a target and the club are considering whether to table an offer for him in January.

While playing in Saudi Arabia at the moment, Alioski proved himself in England when he played a big part in Leeds getting promoted and surviving in their first season in the Premier League.