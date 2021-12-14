Everton manager Rafael Benitez is not set to see a key backroom staff departure as Duncan Ferguson is not on the brink of quitting, according to The Athletic.

Toffees legend Ferguson serves as Benitez’s assistant at Goodison Park and has watched on as the side’s season has slipped into crisis.

Benitez is coming under big pressure at Everton and the club recently saw the departure of director of football Marcel Brands.

It had been claimed that Ferguson is now on the brink of leaving Everton.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Benitez’s assistant is not close to walking away from the job at Goodison Park.

Losing Ferguson would pile further pressure on Benitez and raise fresh question marks about how much longer he can remain in his post as manager.

The Toffees most recently slipped to a 3-1 defeat away at Crystal Palace.

Everton’s next assignment is a trip to face European champions Chelsea, before they then host Leicester City at home.