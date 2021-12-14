Fixture: Manchester City vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for tonight’s Premier League meeting with champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Whites saw a draw snatched away from them at the weekend as Chelsea scored a late goal at Stamford Bridge to run out 3-2 winners and will hope to be able to stand firm if they take the lead in Manchester.

Leeds shocked Manchester City last season when they visited the Etihad and scored a 2-1 win thanks to two goals from Stuart Dallas.

However, this evening the Whites must make do without a host of players, including Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds tonight, while Jamie Shackleton and Junior Firpo operate as full-backs. In central defence, Luke Ayling is paired with Diego Llorente.

Adam Forshaw is in midfield with Stuart Dallas, while Raphinha, Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison support Daniel James up top.

Bielsa can look to his bench if changes need to be made and his options include Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood

Leeds United Team vs Manchester City

Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Substitutes: Klaesson, Drameh, Cresswell, McCarron, Jenkins, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood