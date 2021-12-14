Former Barcelona scout Josep Moratalla has admitted he has to chuckle the Catalans did not sign Jude Bellingham when he sees Liverpool are prepared to pay €100m for the midfielder.

Bellingham made the move from Birmingham City to Dortmund in the summer of 2020, costing the Bundesliga outfit a fee in the region of £25m.

He has shone in Germany with Dortmund and is now heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, with former Premier League star Craig Hignett even indicating it is a done deal.

Former Barcelona scout Moratalla admits when he read word of Liverpool signing Bellingham for €100m he was left feeling stunned that the Catalans did not snap him up and had to laugh.

“We had Bellingham here before he signed for Dortmund”, Moratalla was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol.

“When I see now that Liverpool want to pay €100m, I laugh.

“I never understood why we never made these contracts”, he added.

“In addition to covid and the club’s economic problem, it is due to the management of recent years.

“Players were signed for million-dollar prices that are not Barca’s level and now it is no longer possible to compete with other clubs.”

Bellingham is expected to be hot property during next summer’s transfer window and all eyes will be on whether he does end up at Liverpool.