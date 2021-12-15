Serie A giants AC Milan could consider making a move for Newcastle United target Sven Botman in January if Lille are open to initially loaning him out.

The 21-year-old defender is a highly-rated young talent in Europe and has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle have identified him as a potential target and are believed to be prepared to make a big-money move for him in January.

AC Milan have also been keeping tabs on Botman, but the Serie A giants do not have the funds to secure a deal to sign him next month.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Rossoneri could still be in the race if Lille are ready to agree to a loan move for the Dutchman.

The Serie A giants cannot afford to pay his asking price of around €30m in January but are open to a loan move.

It has been claimed that AC Milan are keen to look at the prospect of signing Botman on loan next month.

However, if Lille insist on selling him on a permanent deal, the Rossoneri will look at other targets.

Newcastle face no such issues with funds and will look to sign the Dutchman if he is willing to move to St. James’ Park in January.