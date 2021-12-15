Celtic have been linked with a move for Gremio star Fernando Henrique, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to Football Scotland.

Under new boss Ange Postecoglou, the Hoops are providing strong competition for league leaders Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this term following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Postecoglou is looking to bolster his squad in the upcoming January transfer window and has already zeroed in on a number of targets, especially from Japanese football.

It has been claimed that the Hoops are interested in bringing in defensive midfielder Henrique from Brazil side Gremio.

Moreover, Dos Pampas have suffered relegation from the Brazilian Serie A and it is claimed they are looking to offload a number of key players, with Henrique among the names tipped to leave.

However, the Hoops are not interested in bringing in the 20-year-old in January, contrary to claims.

Celtic have a number of targets on their radar ahead of the winter transfer window, but Henrique is not among them.

Postecoglou is looking to put his deep knowledge of Japanese football into good use and is aiming to bring in Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi in the upcoming window.