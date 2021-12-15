Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox this evening in the Scottish Premiership.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat Hearts 2-0 at Tynecastle at the weekend to continue their good recent form and will be looking to make no mistake against the league’s bottom side.

St Johnstone arrive at Ibrox having lost their last four games on the bounce, however all of those defeats only came by a margin of a single goal.

Van Bronckhorst is without midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Kemar Roofe, who are injured.

For this evening’s game Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back Van Bronckhorst picks James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic.

Further up the pitch, Rangers deploy Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield in midfield, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if necessary, including Jack Simpson and Fashion Sakala.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic, Kamara, Arfield, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Simpson, Patterson, Lundstram, Sakala, Bacuna, Wright