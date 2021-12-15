Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he has no plans to loan out anyone from his first-team squad in the January transfer window.

The Reds are unlikely to dip into the market to bring in any major signings in January and there is also not expected to be any major outgoing as well.

However, Liverpool have a number of fringe players who have attracted interest from elsewhere, including Nathaniel Phillips and Divock Origi.

But Klopp said that for the moment he has no plans to loan out any of his players and none of his stars have approached him over a possible exit from Anfield in January.

He said in a press conference: “I have no plans to give anyone a loan in January.

“I will not be the driving force – no-one came to me yet and asked to go.”

With several Covid outbreaks in Premier League squads and games being postponed, there is a renewed focus on players being vaccinated.

Klopp stressed that it is the collective duty of players to get the Covid vaccine and indicated that the take-up is high at Anfield.

“The whole vaccination thing is a question of loyalty, solidarity and togetherness.

“Everyone working at the training ground is at least double-vaccinated and will get the booster as soon as possible.”